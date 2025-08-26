Over 1,000 Young Children in Wexford Still Waiting for Crèche Places

As many children across Wexford return to Early Years and School Age Care this week, over 1,000 children under the age of three remain on waiting lists, unable to access a place.

According to the latest figures from Pobal, which administers Early Years programmes, demand in Wexford has far outstripped supply:

180 babies under 1 on waiting lists — with no available places

409 children aged 1–2 on waiting lists — with just 3 places available

443 children aged 2–3 on waiting lists — with 38 places available

Early Childhood Ireland, the national representative body for early years providers, has warned that unless the Government invests significantly in staffing in Budget 2026, these challenges will continue.

I spoke to Frances Byrne, Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, who said the figures are a clear sign that underinvestment in the Early Years workforce is having serious consequences.

“No child should miss out because of failures to invest properly in this vital workforce, yet that’s exactly what’s happening to over a thousand children in Wexford,” she said.

“Unless staffing issues are addressed in Budget 2026, settings won’t be able to expand to meet demand.”

The organisation is calling for a commitment from the Government to bring pay and conditions for Early Years and School Age Care graduates in line with primary school teachers, who hold similar qualifications.

In Wexford, the staff turnover rate stands at over 19%, creating ongoing difficulties for providers. While the Government has focused on reducing fees for families, Early Childhood Ireland says this alone won’t solve the problem.

“Reducing fees increases demand, but without enough staff, there’s no way to increase capacity,” Ms Byrne explained.

“Naming a date for pay parity with teachers would be a crucial first step.”

Despite 76% of adults supporting guaranteed access to Early Years and School Age Care (according to Early Childhood Ireland’s 2025 Barometer), many families in Wexford are still facing long waits. In some cases, parents are putting their unborn children on waiting lists in the hope of securing a place by age two or three.

“It’s incredibly tough for parents. Our 138 members in Wexford tell us they’re ready to grow, but they just can’t hire and keep the qualified educators they need,” Ms Byrne said.

“You can’t expand access without improving pay and conditions. You can’t separate the two — and we hope the Government sees that.”

Listen back to the full conversation here:

