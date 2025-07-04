Over 20,000 Premises in Wexford Now Eligible for High-Speed Fibre Broadband

Over 20,000 premises across County Wexford can now access high-speed fibre broadband, as part of the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) rollout delivered by National Broadband Ireland (NBI).

More than 8,000 homes, businesses, farms, and schools in the county are already connected to NBI’s fibre network, which offers minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second.

In total, 24,000 Wexford premises are included in the State’s Intervention Area—locations that previously had limited or no access to reliable broadband. The project represents a major Government investment of €88 million in County Wexford, marking one of the most significant rural infrastructure efforts since rural electrification.

Rural communities including Wexford town, New Ross, and Ballycarney are among those already benefiting from the new connectivity.

Residents are encouraged to check their Eircode on the NBI website (nbi.ie/map) to see if their area is ready to connect.

Nationwide, NBI has now passed over 381,000 premises in rural Ireland, with 134,000+ connections already made. Take-up rates average 35%, and in areas where the network has been live longest, that figure approaches 60%.

NBI is a wholesale provider and does not sell directly to customers. Instead, over 50 broadband providers are licensed to offer services using the NBI™ network. Customers can browse available options at nbi.ie/buy.

As part of the NBP, Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) have been established in community spaces such as sports clubs, community centres, and tourism sites. These provide free public high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Wexford BCPs include:

Stella Maris Community Centre

Marshalstown GAA Club

Wexford Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre

In addition, primary schools within the Intervention Area have now been connected, helping bridge the digital divide in education.

More than 955 BCPs are now live across Ireland.

Locations can be viewed at nbi.ie/bcp-map.

