Over 400 Sign Petition Against Council’s School Safety Plan in Kiltealy

A growing number of residents in Kiltealy Village are expressing strong opposition to a proposed council plan aimed at creating a “Safe Route to School” for local children.

Despite its stated goals, many locals are arguing that the plan could actually increase danger for students attending Kiltealy Primary School.

Over 400 residents have signed a petition against the project, claiming they were not properly consulted. The plan includes widening a path but lacks dedicated bike lanes.

Locals are calling for more concrete safety measures—specifically pedestrian crossings and speed ramps—before the school reopens in the coming weeks.

Speaking to South East Radio News Enniscorthy Councillor Jackser Owens shared his concerns,

“There are nearly 100 children in that school, and what’s being proposed simply isn’t safe. Without proper crossings and ramps, we cannot call this a ‘safe’ route at all.”

Opponents also criticize the council’s lack of community engagement, stating that residents were not informed or included in the decision-making process.

The proposed plan is expected to be discussed at the upcoming council meeting on Monday.

Councillor Owens said he will vote against the proposal unless meaningful discussions with the community are held beforehand

