Over 51,000 Premises in County Wexford Now Passed by open eir’s Full Fibre Network

open eir, Ireland’s largest wholesale telecoms provider, has announced a major digital milestone: more than 51,000 homes and businesses across County Wexford now have access to high-speed full fibre broadband. This rollout is part of a nationwide effort that has already passed 1.4 million premises across the country.

Backed by a €20 million investment in Wexford, the upgrade marks a significant step toward making Ireland one of the most digitally connected countries in Europe. In total, open eir has laid over 50,000 kilometres of fibre cable—enough to circle the Earth.

The company also recently launched a new 5 Gigabit broadband service, setting a new benchmark for speed and performance in Irish homes. The move supports open eir’s wider strategy to phase out copper lines in favour of fibre, which is faster, more reliable, energy-efficient, and future-ready.

Maeve O’Malley, Managing Director at open eir Wholesale, said the milestone reflects “the expertise, dedication and hard work of our teams nationwide” and added that fibre will power “Ireland’s digital growth and innovation for generations to come.”

open eir aims to connect every home and business in Ireland to full fibre broadband by 2028, in line with the Government’s National Broadband Plan.

