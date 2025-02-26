It has emerged that there are over 700 housing applicants in the Enniscorthy area

There with 338 for one-bedroom houses, 252 for two-bedroom houses & 122 for three-bedroom houses, and 21 for four-bedroom houses.

Independent Councillor Jackser Owens is calling on the new Housing Minister, Wexford TD James Brown to address the growing issue of housing shortages and provide more affordable and social housing

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Owens said, “As far as I can see, this is getting higher and higher and higher. We need affordable housing. We need social houses. I’ve always heard people saying we need a person at the top table. Now we have the top table. And I’m also going to say for these people that I spoke to, the choice based letting system is not fit for purpose. For the simple reason is if there’s a house tomorrow morning and you’ve got a hundred people will apply, there’s only one person will get notification whether they get it or not. And that is the person who is allocated. The other 99 will not know why he didn’t get it. No letter coming out saying you wasn’t successful and to me that is wrong.”

