Over €2.1 Million Boost for Wexford Schools

Local Fianna Fáil Minister for Wexford, James Browne, has welcomed a major €2.1 million investment in Wexford schools, saying it will deliver real improvements for local children, families and school communities.

Part of a €65 million national package, the funding will support both digital learning and essential school maintenance across the county.

“This investment means better learning environments and smarter tech in classrooms across Wexford,” Minister Browne said. “It’s a direct boost for students, parents and teachers alike.”

Schools in Wexford will receive: €1,189,138 for ICT infrastructure, giving students access to better digital tools and learning opportunities and €1 million in minor works funding for primary and special schools to carry out small building upgrades and essential maintenance.

“With the world changing fast, it’s vital that our schools keep pace,” said Minister Browne. “This ICT funding will help our students build the digital skills they need to succeed—not just in school, but in life.”

He added that the minor works funding is equally important, giving schools flexibility to make key improvements ahead of the new academic year.

“Whether it’s fixing a roof, upgrading a classroom, or making outdoor spaces safer, this funding gives school leaders the resources they need to act quickly on local priorities,” he said.

Minister Browne emphasised that the investment will ensure Wexford schools remain safe, welcoming and future-focused places for learning.

“We’re investing not just in buildings or broadband—we’re investing in our children’s future. This is great news for every family in Wexford.”

Related