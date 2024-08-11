Over €23 million in drug seizures at Rosslare Europort

Two massive drug seizures in Wexford totalling more than €23 million have taken place.

One discovery was made at Rosslare Europort yesterday, Saturday 10th August, worth over €16 million..

Gardaí and Revenue officers found the drugs during risk profiling with the help of Revenue’s x-ray scanner and sniffer dog Jasper.

They discovered 783 kilos of herbal cannabis and 70 kilos of cannabis resin when they stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit at Rosslare Europort.

It had disembarked a ferry from Bilbao in Spain.

No arrests have been made.

Further Drug Haul Last Week

This latest discovery was made following the seizure of approximately 104 kg of cocaine on Thursday 8th August 2024, as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Revenue officers seized cocaine with an estimated value of €7.2 million, at Rosslare Europort.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Two men (aged in their 40s and 50s) were arrested on Friday 9th August 2024 by An Garda Síochána. They are currently being detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Garda stations Eastern Region and Southern Region.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related