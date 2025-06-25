Over €36,000 in Funding Announced for Literacy Projects Across Wexford and Waterford

Wexford is set to benefit from a significant investment in adult education, as Ministers James Lawless and Marian Harkin announced over €36,000 in funding for key literacy projects in the region, including initiatives led by the Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (ETB).

The funding, delivered through the SOLAS Collaboration and Innovation Fund, will support a series of innovative programmes aimed at tackling unmet literacy, numeracy, digital, and financial literacy needs in Wexford and Waterford.

Among the local projects to receive funding is ‘Making Health Connections for ALL’, a collaborative health literacy programme developed between the HSE and Wexford County Council Library Service. This initiative is designed to help Wexford residents better understand and use health information to support their wellbeing.

Also in Wexford, the ‘Improving Digital Literacy Skills with Traveller Women’ pilot project will provide vital digital and health literacy training to Traveller women living in Wexford Town, empowering them to engage more fully in daily life and community services.

Minister Harkin praised the impact of these initiatives, saying, “These projects in Wexford and Waterford are helping to build a more inclusive and equal society by ensuring people have access to the literacy support they need.” Minister Lawless added that literacy is essential for both personal empowerment and economic participation, reinforcing the government’s commitment through the Adult Literacy for Life (ALL) strategy.

Edel Finan, Regional Literacy Coordinator at the Waterford and Wexford ETB, welcomed the announcement, noting, “This funding helps Wexford communities design local solutions to real challenges. These projects will support adults to build confidence, improve their literacy, and participate more fully in everyday life.”

Now in its third year, the ALL Collaboration and Innovation Fund continues to drive meaningful change across Wexford, making literacy support more accessible for those who need it most.

