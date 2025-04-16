Over €430,000 awarded to protect archaeological monuments in Wexford

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, today announced 122 projects that will be awarded €7.5 million in funding under the 2025 Community Monuments Fund. These grants help owners and custodians of archaeological monuments to safeguard them into the future.

The Community Monuments Fund supports a range of initiatives to conserve, maintain, protect and promote local monuments and historic sites. This investment safeguards monuments for the benefit of communities and the public. It does so by enabling conservation works and repairs as well as building resilience through protecting monuments from the effects of extreme weather and climate change. The scheme also encourages public access and improvements to the presentation of local monuments.

The awards granted as part of this year’s Community Monuments Fund include more than €430,000 for six projects in Wexford.

Ballycogley Castle €100,000.00 Killag Church €130,000.00 St Nicolas’ church, Clonmines €130,000.00 Ballyvaldon church and graveyard €20,602.50 Carnagh Church and Graveyard €20,356.50 Lady’s Island Castle €29,908.25

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, TD, said:

“As we approach World Heritage Day, the international Day for Monuments and Sites, on Friday 18 April I am delighted to announce these awards under the 2025 Community Monuments Fund. The importance of our archaeological heritage cannot be overstated and this fund has a very real and profound impact on the custodians and communities in our cities, villages, towns and countryside.

“I sincerely thank the owners of archaeological monuments for their dedication to the preservation of our wonderful heritage. “This investment will ensure that our built heritage can continue to be enjoyed by local and visiting communities, as well as acting to create work and preserve important traditional skills in towns and villages right across Ireland.”

