Over €517,000 Allocated to Marine Infrastructure Projects in Wexford

Minister of State for Fisheries and the Marine, Timmy Dooley, has announced over €517,000 in funding for five marine infrastructure projects in County Wexford.

The funding is part of a wider €4.33 million package being allocated to 57 projects across 11 coastal local authorities nationwide.

The investment aims to support the maintenance and development of publicly owned marine infrastructure linked to fisheries and aquaculture.

Projects will also support marine leisure and tourism, contributing to local economies in rural coastal areas.

The scheme, administered by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will co-fund up to 75% of project costs, with local authorities covering the remainder.

Minister Dooley praised the strong response from councils and encouraged them to submit their claims ahead of the November deadline.

The Wexford Projects are:

Duncannon Harbour Structural Repairs – Underpinning of Old Pier 187,500.00

Duncannon Harbour Structural Repairs – Refurbishment of Old Pier 187,500.00

Slade Harbour Replacement of Safety Railing 15,000.00

Slade Harbour Upgrade Power Point 15,000.00

Courtown Harbour Repair Damage to Pier Wall 112,500.00

Wexford Total 517,500.00

