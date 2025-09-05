Over €700,000 in Education Funding for Waterford and Wexford ETB Welcomed by Minister Browne

More than €712,000 in education funding has been allocated to Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) to support disadvantaged learners across the South East. The funding, part of the national Reach Fund for 2025 was welcomed by Minister for State James Browne TD who emphasised its role in expanding access to further education in local communities.

Administered by SOLAS and distributed through Ireland’s 16 Education and Training Boards, the Reach Fund supports learners by offering simplified education pathways, personal development opportunities and a route into other areas of Further Education and Training. The fund targets long-term unemployed individuals, migrants and refugees, people with disabilities, early school leavers and others facing barriers to education.

Minister Browne acknowledged the work of WWETB in helping to close educational gaps saying the funding “plays a key role” in building capacity and addressing themes like climate literacy, sustainability and community inclusion. The Waterford and Wexford ETB has been a leading force in community education with programmes tailored to local needs across both counties.

SOLAS Interim CEO Nessa White praised the growing demand for community education stating that the Reach Fund has already supported thousands since 2020 and continues to expand opportunities for learners at the local level.

