Over half a million euro worth of contraband has been seized by Revenue officers over the last week.

16 and a half kilos of herbal cannabis, 170 kilos worth of edibles, and 40 litres of alcohol were among the items seized from parcels in Dublin, the midlands and at Rosslare Europort.

Counterfeit goods worth over €30,000 euro were also discovered – which included the brands Chanel, Crocs, GAA and White Fox.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

