Parents Criticise Wexford GAA Club Over Shorts Guidance for Teenage Girls

Parents have expressed outrage after a Wexford GAA club asked underage girls, mostly aged 14–15, to “be wary of the size of their shorts” because some male coaches reportedly felt uncomfortable. The message, sent via WhatsApp, suggested players wear cycling shorts underneath if necessary.

Parents say the guidance sexualises the girls and puts unnecessary pressure on them, arguing that any discomfort should be addressed with adults, not the children. One parent called the approach “inappropriate” and emphasised that the club should have consulted parents first.

The club issued a statement apologising for the communication, saying it was “well-intentioned but misinterpreted” and committing to engage with parents, coaches, and the LGFA County Board to address concerns.

