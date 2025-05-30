Patricia Byrne Replaces Senator Cathal Byrne on Wexford County Council

After a five-month vacancy, Patricia Byrne has been nominated to fill the Wexford County Council seat left open by Senator Cathal Byrne’s election to the Seanad.

A Ballyhogue native, Patricia was the sole nominee following the Fine Gael convention on May 29.

She has long been active in the Fine Gael Bree Branch and was heavily involved in Senator Byrne’s election campaigns.

Senator Byrne welcomed her nomination on social media last night and said he looks forward to working alongside her for the people of Enniscorthy and surrounding areas.

