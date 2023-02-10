Paul Cleary announced as Chairman of the Board of Wexford Festival Trust

It was announced today that Paul Cleary will step into the role of Chairman of the board of Wexford Festival Trust, commencing this month. An avid opera fan, Paul has been a volunteer with Wexford Festival Opera for almost forty years, serving in several voluntary roles in both the artistic and administrative areas. Having joined the Board of The Wexford Festival Trust in September 2014, Paul served as Vice Chairman from 2016-2018, is the current chairman of the Artistic Advisory Committee as well as a member of the Finance Committee

A native of Wexford, Paul graduated from UCD with a Degree in Science. He has held various national and international roles in the wastewater industry, with extensive experience in Sales, Marketing, Business Development and Logistics. Since 2021 Paul has worked in supply chain consulting with particular interest in circular economy and sustainable supply chain.

Speaking today Paul Cleary said, “For over seventy years, Wexford Festival Opera has occupied a unique place in the opera world. In October 2022 our audiences returned for their first ‘restriction free’ festival in three years. Their joy and happiness being back in Wexford was palpable, a testament to the dedication and commitment of the people of Wexford who over the years have made the festival a truly unique experience.

I am honoured to be appointed to the role of Chairman of Wexford Festival Trust. I wish to thank my predecessor, Dr Mary Kelly for guiding the organisation through perhaps the most challenging period of our history. While the emergence from the pandemic still presents challenges, I am confident Wexford Festival Opera will continue to attract and delight opera lovers for many years to come.”