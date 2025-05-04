Paul Kehoe new Chairperson of Wexford Food Producers Network

Former Enniscorthy based Government Junior Minister and Fine Gael chief whip Paul kehoe has been appointed Chairperson of Wexford Food Producers Network.

Paul Kehoe announced that he would not contest the last general election after a twenty two year career representing the Wexford constituency.

The Wexford Food Producers Network is a member representative body for Wexford’s food and beverage production sector.

The organisation has approximately fifty members ranging from sole traders, micro enterprises, small medium enterprises and large exporters.

Originally from Bree, Co.Wexford Paul Kehoe comes from both an agricultural and a political background.

He attended Kildalton Agricultural College, Co. Kilkenny and remains active in the farming community.

