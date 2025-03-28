Back to News

Peaceful Protest each Thursday in Wexford

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

A peaceful protest highlighting the plight of people in palestine has been taking place in Wexford at Redmond Square each Thursday for over a year.

The situation in Palestine is continually worsening with the local health ministry claiming the number of children killed has hit over 15-thousand.

Over 50,000 people in total have lost their lives.

Talks are taking place in Qatar today on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel is continuing its attacks on the territory while aid is being blockaded – as it accuses Hamas of breaching the terms of a deal.

Catherine is one of the protestors who believe that not enough is being done to address what they believe is genocide

