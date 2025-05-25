Pedestrian Killed In Enniscorthy

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigation a fatal Road Traffic collision that occurred at Curraghgraigue, Enniscorthy yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of the collision involving a car and pedestrian, which occurred on the R702 at approximately 3 O Clock.

The pedestrian, aged in her late 20s was removed from the scene in a serious condition to Wexford General Hospital where she later died.

The male driver of the car, aged in his 20s received medical assessment at the scene.

The section of road on the R702 has since reopened following a forensic examination.

Road users who may have dash cam footage between 2.30 and 3.30 yesterday are being asked to assist Gardai in the their investigations.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 92 33534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Related