Pedestrian struck by a vehicle leads to Duncannon road closure

Wexford Gardai have announced a road closure this evening (Wednesday) on the R733.

‘The Duncannon Line stretch at R733 is closed between the Mountain Bar and the crossroad at Redshire Road. Traffic diversions are in place.’

According to Wexford County Council, the road has been closed due to a road traffic accident.

Further reports state that a pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was struck by a vehicle and has been taken to University Hospital Waterford. The accident occurred shortly after 6pm.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Gardai hope to open the road as soon as possible.

