Planning permission has been lodged with Wexford County Council for a permanent MRI Scanner at Wexford General Hospital

The scanner will be located within a three storey extension to the existing hospital building.

Confirming the news, Minister of State James Browne said this is a promising development as it is a crucial next step to the delivery of this crucial facility for the people of County Wexford

Construction is expected to start by the end of this year before it enters use in 2024.