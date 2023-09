Bad news for Wexford Motorists as the price of fuel is set going up again on the 1st November.

The jump in price comes as the excise duty on a litre of petrol climbs by 7 cent and diesel by 5 cent.

There are fears that a litre of petrol and diesel might reach the €2 mark in levels not seen for more than a year.

The cost of kerosene home-heating oil is not going to be affected by this latest increase

