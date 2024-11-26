Pettitt’s SuperValu, St. Aidan’s, Wexford Wins Top Award

On Thursday, November 21st, Pettitt’s SuperValu, St. Aidan’s, Wexford, was awarded the prestigious title of Large Store Off Licence of the Year at the annual Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards, held at the Sheraton Hotel in Athlone. Selected from over 220 SuperValu stores across Ireland, St. Aidan’s was one of 28 finalists in the competition.

Representing the award-winning store on the night were Cormac Pettitt, Graham Staples, Peter Hamilton, and Nicky Byrne, who proudly accepted the accolade. As part of the award, the team will enjoy an exclusive trip to Chile, where they will visit Santa Rita Estates and the vibrant city of Santiago.

While Pettitt’s SuperValu was the standout winner in its category, another Wexford store, SuperValu Enniscorthy, was also a finalist at the event. Though they did not win, Enniscorthy’s team attended the ceremony and enjoyed the evening, which featured a cocktail reception, tastings of Edward Dillon’s finest brands, and entertainment by Irish comedian Bernard O’Shea.

The awards recognized the hard work and dedication of the teams behind each store. The finalists were judged based on various criteria, including store appearance, innovation, and customer service. John Cassidy, Commercial Director of Edward Dillon, and Tom Gaskin of Santa Rita Estates presented the awards, emphasizing the challenging nature of the competition and the exceptional standards set by all the finalists.

