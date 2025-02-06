Petty theft could lead to a very dangerous situation

Diversion bollards and road signage have been taken from a busy Wexford Road leading to dangerous conditions this morning

Bridge works at chapel station began last week which saw diversions in place on the Adamstown and Clonroche side

Because the signs and bollards were taken motorists believed the road to be open which resulted in them having to turn around on a dangerous road and in icy conditions

Speaking to South East Radio News New Ross Cllr Pat Barden said whoever took the signs have little to be doing:

