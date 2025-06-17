Pinergy Staff Raise Over €6,000 for Wexford’s Hope Cancer Support Centre

Local employees from Enniscorthy-based, energy transition company, Pinergy, recently presented a cheque for an impressive €6,141 to the Hope Cancer Support Centre. This significant donation was raised through a “Shave or Dye” fundraising event held at The Bailey Bar & Eatery in Enniscorthy.

The fundraiser saw dedicated Pinergy team members bravely taking part, with some shaving their heads, others waxing, and even a few dyeing their hair, all in support of the vital local charity.

Jamie Farrell, James Casey, and David Byrne all shaved their heads for the cause, while Ken Bowe, Tom Doyle, Rory Ryan, Darren Long, Steven Kirwan, Shauna Dunphy, Mason Farrell and Corey Canavan, all volunteered for waxing or hair dying.

The Hope Cancer Support Centre, located on Weafer Street in Enniscorthy, provides invaluable, free services to individuals and families across County Wexford impacted by a cancer diagnosis. Offering everything from counselling to reflexology, the centre ensures empathetic and professional support for those on their cancer journey.

“We are incredibly proud of our staff for organising and participating in this fantastic fundraiser to support such an essential local charity. The team’s efforts will directly contribute to providing vital services at the Hope Cancer Support Centre, helping so many people in our community,” said Anne McEvoy, Head of people at Pinergy.

Pinergy wants to thank everyone who donated to this fundraiser including the many local businesses that provided prizes for the event.

