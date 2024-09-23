Pioneering Empathy Programme to Expand in County Wexford

An award-winning national youth empathy charity hopes to expand its pioneering programmes in schools and youth groups in County Wexford over the coming months. Narrative 4 uses innovative storytelling and story exchange programmes to promote wellbeing and bridge divides. It wants Ireland to emulate France by introducing empathy lessons in all schools to improve social skills, self-esteem, and social cohesion.

Narrative 4 is offering subsidised facilitator training to teachers and youth workers throughout the county. It says the training can help cultivate greater levels of empathy and connection in schools, communities, and across society.

“France is taking a lead on empathy education in schools and we believe Ireland can be a world leader too.” says Dr. James Lawlor, Director of Narrative 4.

“Young people in Wexford and across Ireland face huge challenges these days. Research shows that issues surrounding social media, peer pressure, anxiety, body image, bullying, and racism are all too prevalent. The research shows that young people feel disconnected, lonely and isolated. By focusing on empathy, young people can become empowered to connect better, understand and support each other. This social connection is the foundation for tackling social division and building bridges to create a kinder, more inclusive and compassionate country.”

Research has demonstrated that Narrative 4’s programmes effectively increase empathy skills, strengthen relationships, reduce stress, and boost positive emotions such as confidence, optimism, and a sense of belonging, according to studies from the University of Chicago, University of Limerick, NUIG, and Yale University.

Narrative 4’s Story Exchange programme is closely aligned with the new Junior Cert Wellbeing programme, making it an invaluable tool for teachers across Ireland. The programme supports key wellbeing goals, such as fostering resilience, enhancing emotional and social competence, and building a sense of belonging among students.

“Our Story Exchange process equips teachers with practical tools to address wellbeing in the classroom, ensuring that students are academically prepared and emotionally supported.” Dr. Lawlor explains.

Dr Jennifer McMahon from Mary Immaculate College is a supporter of Narrative 4’s approach and says empathy plays a critical role in shaping people and society. “Research has demonstrated that empathy can be taught and nurtured. In an ever-changing world, connecting with others and acting with compassion and altruism has become more important than ever. That’s why this work is so important.”

Narrative 4 operates a ‘train the trainer’ programme in Ireland, which has trained over 1,100 secondary school teachers and youth workers across 302 schools. With 40% of secondary schools having at least one N4-trained teacher, these educators and community leaders are better equipped to support young people in mental health, resilience, and team building.

Practitioners have reported improvements in school and group dynamics, culture, and cohesion. Additionally, Narrative 4 runs the Empathy School Award programme, conducts research, hosts conferences, and engages in partnerships with organisations like Gaisce and the Irish Prison Service. This work is also being expanded cross-border thanks to support from Creative Ireland’s Shared Island initiative.

Narrative 4’s impactful work has garnered significant support from key funders, including Rethink Ireland and the JP McManus Charitable Foundation. As the organisation looks to expand its programs further, additional support will be crucial to reach even more young people. “We invite community leaders, philanthropists, and government bodies to join us in this crucial mission to build empathy and connection among Ireland’s youth.” Dr. Lawlor adds.

“It feels like we are at a real tipping point regarding the challenges out there. The world needs empathy like never before. We are, therefore, eager to take this work further,” says Dr. Lawlor. “Our vision is to make empathy and connection a cornerstone of Irish education and community life. Together, we can create a future where understanding and compassion prevail over division and discord.”

For more information about Narrative 4 and how you can support its work, please visit www.narrative4.ie

Related