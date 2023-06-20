Plans for Templeshannon playground confirmed

Chairperson of the Enniscorthy Municipal District of Wexford County Council Cllr Aidan Browne has confirmed plans for the development of a playground in Templeshannon.

Outlining the plans, Cllr James Browne commented: “I’m delighted to confirm that Wexford County Council intends to develop an accessible playground with a small car park in Springvalley, Templeshannon. A playground in Templeshannon will serve as an asset for young families in the community.”

“I want to thank Wexford County Council Chief Executive Officer Tom Enright for assisting with the development of these plans. I understand that design plans are being prepared for consideration by Enniscorthy Municipal District Members for approval before the planning process gets underway.”