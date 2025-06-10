Plans have been announced for a 130 million euro transformation of the former Waterford Crystal factory.

The proposed 37-acre ‘Glassworks’ site will include offices beside the South East Technological University’s Waterford campus.It’s hoped in time this enterprise quarter will have the capacity to employ up to 6,000 people in the South East Region including in Co. Wexford..

The new development takes inspiration from existing university enterprise quarters such as the University of Nottingham’s ‘Innovation Park’.Planning permission has already been granted for a major student accommodation development on adjacent lands.

The first commercial building is being developed with a 43 million euro investment in a joint venture between the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and ‘Frisby’ developers.It has been 16 years since manufacturing ended at the former Waterford Crystal site in Kilbarry, which impacted thousands of jobs both locally and in Wexford.

