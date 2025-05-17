Poor Internet Threatens Tourism and Business in Kilmore, Councillor Codd Warns

Poor internet connectivity in a south Wexford village may have a devastating impact on its tourist numbers.

That’s the view of Aontú Councillor Jim Codd, who says that poor internet coverage in Kilmore detracts from the village’s superb offering of pubs and restaurants.

According to the member from the Rosslare Municipal District, slow broadband is also affecting local businesses in their ability to accept card payments at times.

Councillor Codd is calling on the relevant authorities to improve internet connections in the area:

“To pass through Kilmore, to go into the wonderful business that is Mary Barry’s and to hear how difficult they have it to get any sort of coverage. Furthermore, if you travel up the road to Bridgetown, to Bridie’s Bar, there too, little or no coverage. The owners find it difficult even to get connection to take card payments.”

