Popular Theme Park with Wexford People Closes After Nearly 40 Years

Oakwood Theme Park, the largest theme park in Wales, has announced its permanent closure following nearly 40 years of operation. The park, located in Pembrokeshire, faced near closure in 2008 but was saved after a £25m investment.

Despite efforts to revitalize the park, it confirmed it will not reopen for the 2025 season due to a significant decline in visitors. The theme park’s owners, Aspro Parks, stated that “future investment is unsustainable” due to the ongoing economic challenges, including rising electricity costs, food and drink inflation, and expensive ride maintenance.

Our listeners had lots to say about their memories of Oakwood

Padraig said, “I remember going to Oakwood in 2000 with all the family. We had a great day especially loved the giant rocking ship”

Marie said, “We had a great day with all the family at Oakwood. Great memories!”

Oakwood Theme Park, which first opened in the 1980s, was known for its thrilling rides, including Megafobia, Vertigo, Speed, and Hydro, which was later renamed Drenched after a tragic incident in 2004.

