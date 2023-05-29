Port Places App launches today to promote Ports that serve the Irish Sea

The Port Places App launches today, the idea of the project is to promote Port towns and make them a destination rather that just a drive through.

The focus of the app is on Ports that service the Irish Sea including Rosslare Port, Dublin Port, Fishguard, Pembroke and Holyhead.

Danielle O’ Donovan is the project manager of the Ports Past and Present Project at University College Cork, she spoke to South East Radio today about the launch of the ap.

“Its designed not only to interpret the history and heritage of the ports, but it also interprets the sailing across the sea. People can create their own guided tours on the app too. You can use it to spend a couple of hours discovering the rich heritage of these places.”

The launch comes as many councillors in the area have expressed concerns that not enough is being done to sell Wexford to tourists arriving into the county on ferries via Rosslare Europort.