Positive Step Forward for Dun Mhuire Site as Council Plans Arts and Community Space

There’s been a positive development with regards the Dun Mhuire site in Wexford town.

Wexford County Council, working in conjunction with the Arts Department are submitting a funding application, to support the development of a space on the ground floor of the building which will be used as a dance and circus rehearsal space, as well as for workshops.

It’s intended that the funding application will be submitted by August of this year.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Councillor Leonard Kelly said that he hopes that the building will be used not only for the arts, but there’ll be other opportunities too:

“This is the beginning I hope of what will be a much, much bigger plan for the Dun Mhuire site and for the old ‘Crazy Prices’ site, which I would hope to see the building and the area at the back brought back into use of the full community with the strong focus on supporting the arts in Wexford Town. I also hope to have news soon in relation to the tarmac area, which faces onto the Crescent Quay for potential uses for both Christmas markets and other type of activities.”

