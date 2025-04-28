Post Office Closures and the Impact on Rural Communities

Councillor Bridin Murphy has raised significant concerns about the growing issue of post office closures in rural areas, a problem that has been affecting communities across Ireland.

In her own constituency, Clonroche, the local post office serves as the only post office for a large surrounding area, which includes Ballywilliam, Rathnure and Killane.

This means that many people, particularly pensioners, who rely on the post office to collect their social welfare payments, are now facing the hardship of having to travel long distances to access basic services.

It comes as the Charles Street Post Office in New Ross is set to be relocated to SuperValu in the town.

The closures have been particularly concerning for pensioners, as the post office is a crucial point for not only social welfare payments but also for general community interaction. For these residents, the loss of the local post office can lead to isolation and further difficulty in managing day-to-day tasks.

On top of that Cllr. Murphy is concerned that the beautiful building in Charles Street, located in a prime area of the town, will now remain empty. She has been in contact with Minister James Browne to discuss the future of the building, particularly as it cannot be sold. The worry is that this building could become another derelict structure in a town already struggling with vacant properties.

Councillor Murphy concluded by saying that this issue is a symptom of a larger national problem of declining rural services and infrastructure. She believes that the Irish government needs to do more to address the impact of post office closures on rural communities and ensure that essential services are still accessible to all, regardless of where they live.

