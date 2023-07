The Energy Minister says a new ‘super-grid’ onshore power cable between Wexford and Wales will be completed by next year.

Eamon Ryan says the Greenlink interconnector will produce 500 mega watts of electricity, and is ‘significant’ for the National Grid.

The connection between Pembroke in Wales and Great Island in Wexford will transfer electricity via submarine and underground cables.

Minister Ryan says he also expects the Cork to France Celtic Sea inter-connector to be in place by 2026.