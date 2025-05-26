Power Outages Rise Sharply in Wexford

New data shows a significant rise in power outages across Ireland, with Wexford experiencing one of the sharpest increases.

Figures released to MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú by ESB Networks show that the number of power cuts in the Enniscorthy area of Wexford rose from 2,131 in 2023 to 2,507 in 2024 – an 18% increase. This is higher than neighbouring counties such as Waterford and Wicklow.

Nationally, the number of power outages – including both planned and unplanned – rose by 22% in 2024, reaching 64,754 incidents. This compares to 53,067 outages in 2023. Over a four-year period, from 2021 to 2024, the number of outages has increased by 40%.

Some of the areas most affected include:

Sligo : 3,211 outages in 2024 (up from 1,973 in 2021)

Enniscorthy : 2,507 outages in 2024

Letterkenny: 2,258 outages in 2024

In contrast, areas like Waterford, Limerick, and Cork had some of the lowest outage numbers.

The ESB says the causes of outages include weather events, bird strikes, lightning, equipment faults, and maintenance works. However, a growing number are linked to defective equipment and infrastructure issues.

MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has called on ESB Networks to explain the increase and to invest more in the electricity grid. She is also calling for compensation for households and businesses affected by long outages, and for a review of standing charges during periods without service.

The energy regulator, CRU, has already fined ESB Networks in recent years for not meeting targets related to unplanned outages.

Ní Mhurchú warned that ongoing issues could harm the rural economy and said Irish customers deserve a more reliable electricity supply, especially given Ireland’s high energy costs.

