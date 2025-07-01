Presentation Arts Centre Opens Applications for 2025-2026 Artist Studio Residency

The Presentation Arts Centre is excited to announce that applications are now open for their 12-month Artist Studio Residency running from September 2025 to August 2026. This residency, supported by Wexford County Council Arts Department and Wexford Arts Centre, offers artists a unique opportunity to develop their practice with mentorship and logistical support.

The residency is open to visual artists working in any discipline who are eager to engage deeply with their work, collaborate with a vibrant artistic community, and present their creations through exhibitions, workshops, and events.

Artists will receive a €1,000 bursary including exhibition fees, along with technical support for exhibitions. The residency is designed to support artists at a transitional stage in their careers, helping them build skills in creating work, organising exhibitions, and making important connections—all while dedicating time and space to their art.

Committed to inclusivity, The Presentation Arts Centre encourages applications from artists of all backgrounds, identities, and abilities.

How to Apply:

Send your artist CV and examples of your work to presentationcentreenniscorthy@gmail.com with “Studio Residency 2025” as the email subject. Physical applications can be delivered to The Presentation Arts Centre, Convent Road, Enniscorthy, Y21 X889.

Deadline:

Sunday, July 27th, 6pm

Applications will be reviewed by an independent panel, with successful artists notified after August 17th, 2025.