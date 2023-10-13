Presentation Sisters leave Wexford Town after 200 years

After over 200 years, the Presentation Sisters are to leave Wexford Town today.

The historic moment marks the end of a long chapter that began with the arrival of the Sisters to the town back in 1818.

Speaking about the significance of today Wexford Presentation school principal Billy Ryan said:

“It’s very hard to explain the culture and ethos to anyone outside the school. But no matter what Presentation school I’ve been in, is that sense of community and sense of warmth and everyone is treated equally.”

A special Mass of Thanksgiving for the Sisters will be celebrated by Bishop Ger Nash at Rowe Street Church this evening at 5.45pm, followed by refreshments in the Presentation School.

