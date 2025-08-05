President Michael D. Higgins Officially Opens the Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025 in Wexford

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, officially opened the Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025 in a vibrant ceremony on the Gig Rig stage in Wexford Town on Sunday Afternoon

The world-renowned celebration of Irish traditional music, dance, and culture — hosted by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee — has returned to Wexford town for the second time, with the sunny southeast taking centre stage once again as more than 5,000 competitors, along with 750,000 visitors and countless performers descend for a week of ceol, spraoi, and community spirit.

Addressing the bustling crowds on Wexford’s quay front, President Higgins praised the festival for its cultural importance and inclusive spirit, “May I say how delighted I am to be in the beautiful town of Wexford, as we gather to celebrate the opening of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025. This will be my final occasion opening the Fleadh Cheoil, mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, a festival that holds a special place in my heart and in the hearts of the Irish people, both at home and abroad.

As President of Ireland, I would like to say how immensely proud I am of the rich and vibrant Irish traditional music scene that continues to flourish. We are in the midst of deeply creative period in our music, a folk musical revival fuelled by a resurgence of interest among young people who are embracing traditional music with enthusiasm, passion, creativity and talent. The Fleadh Cheoil is a perfect example of this vibrant scene, and the perfect platform to showcase such talent.”

The official opening featured performances from some of the county’s finest performers, showcasing the best of Irish tradition and culture in a joyful and energetic atmosphere.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Councillor Joe Sullivan welcomed the President and the world to Wexford, “The Fleadh is a powerful expression of who we are as a people — rooted in community, creativity, and a shared love of music and tradition. I commend Comhaltas, the Fleadh Executive Committee and the people of Wexford for bringing this celebration to life with such warmth and passion. This is a proud day for our county. To see Wexford host the Fleadh for the second time, and welcome President Higgins to open it is a moment that will live long in our memories. The energy on the streets, the talent on the stages, and the spirit of the people have made this a truly unforgettable occasion.”

Mayor of Wexford, Cllr. Gary Laffan also shared his pride in the local effort that brought the festival to fruition “The Fleadh is the result of extraordinary collaboration between Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Wexford County Council, volunteers, businesses, and cultural leaders. Wexford has risen to the occasion; we did it in 2024 and I have no doubt this week will leave a lasting legacy on our town and county.”

Labhras O ‘Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann said, ‘As we approach the 75th year of Comhaltas, it gives me great pleasure to see the road we have travelled, the great joy our traditions bring to so many people and how they connect us around the world. The Fleadh is more than a festival, it is the finest display of who we are as a community and a nation. We have a great week ahead of us, celebrating the highlight of the Comhaltas calendar and creating memories that we will look back on with fondness in years to come’.

Attracta Ní Bhradaigh, Uachtarán, Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann said, “I am delighted to be back in Wexford for the second year, I have no doubt this will be another wonderful Fleadh. I want to say thank you to all the volunteers involved behind the scenes, it couldn’t happen without you. Whether you are here to compete or just to enjoy the entertainment make sure you enjoy the music, the friendships, and all the Fleadh and Wexford have to offer.

With events running from now until Sunday, including concerts, street sessions, performance of every sort and on every street corner, culminating with the competitions from Friday 8th August, Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025 is set to be one of the biggest and most successful to date.

See www.fleadhcheoil.ie and www.fleadhcheoilapp.ie for more information on events during the week.

