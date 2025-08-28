Presidential Race Heats Up as Party Picks and Speculation Continue

With just weeks to go before the likely October Presidential Election, the field remains open, with party strategies still being finalised and key names yet to confirm their intentions.

Political Correspondent Sean Defoe spoke to Alan Corcoran on todays morning mix and gave us this breakdown:

Fianna Fáil:

Fianna Fáil has yet to name its candidate, and much of the speculation centres on high-profile figures such as:

Jim Gavin, former Dublin GAA manager, who has not ruled himself out and is seen as a strong potential contender

Bertie Ahern, who remains a divisive figure. While he has supporters in the party, Micheál Martin is reportedly opposed to Ahern entering the race

Billy Kelleher (MEP) and Mary Hanafin are also in the mix, along with academic Louise Richardson, known for her work on COVID-19 vaccines

Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has not ruled herself out but told The Journal that the party may not make a decision until September 20th—just a month before the expected polling date.

The party’s options include:

Backing Catherine Connolly (current Leas-Cheann Comhairle)

Running a low-risk candidate such as Rose Conway-Walsh

Or going all-in by nominating Mary Lou McDonald herself, which would give them a strong chance at victory—but at the risk of losing one of their strongest Dáil performers if she were to win

Defoe suggested Sinn Féin may wait to see who Fianna Fáil nominates before finalising its strategy.

Fine Gael

In Fine Gael, Heather Humphreys is emerging as the clear candidate, with Sean Kelly unlikely to secure the support needed for a nomination. Humphreys is expected to perform well with grassroots voters and in public events like the Ploughing Championships, which Defoe said is a key moment in any presidential campaign.

What About Conor McGregor?

As for Conor McGregor, Sean Defoe was clear: despite claims, he has not secured a nomination and will not be on the ballot

Related