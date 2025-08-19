Pressure Mounts in Schools as Principals and Secretaries Face Growing Challenges

Schools across the county are under increasing strain as both principals and school secretaries speak out about mounting pressure, unfair treatment, and lack of proper support.

A growing number of school principals are stepping down from their roles, citing burnout, excessive workloads, and a lack of resources. Many say they are struggling to balance day-to-day management with rising expectations around student welfare, administration, and staffing issues.

At the same time, school secretaries and caretakers are preparing for indefinite strike action from August 28th, demanding access to the public service pension scheme. Despite being on the Department of Education’s payroll since 2023, many remain excluded from key benefits.

Union Fórsa says the overwhelming support for strike action highlights deep frustration among staff who feel undervalued and overworked. With the new school year fast approaching, concerns are growing that the education system is reaching breaking point unless meaningful action is taken.

