Primary School Teachers in Wexford called to register for the Blue Star Programme

Today, Primary School Teachers in Wexford are being called on to register for the Blue Star Programme. In its 14th year, the award-winning Programme teaches children about the European Union. To date, over 1,200 schools and an estimated 200,000 pupils have completed the Programme, with 14 schools in Wexford participating last year.

Schools participating in the Blue Star Programme may receive a visit from a politician or a diplomat, this year Minister James Browne TD visited Our Lady of Fatima School in Carrigeen.

From today until 11 October 2024, the National Implementation Body, European Movement Ireland invites primary schools across Ireland to register and complete the Blue Star Programme, in particular Gaelscoileanna, island schools and DEIS schools.

Noelle O’Connell, CEO of European Movement Ireland said:

“The Blue Star Programme provides young people with the wonderful opportunity to not only learn about but develop a true appreciation for European culture. The Programme’s curriculum is creative and accessible, and it helps to foster a genuine interest in and a desire to learn about the EU.

We are very grateful to all the participating teachers and pupils that have and continue to take part in the Programme. Their passion and creativity are what fuels this Programme’s success, and we’d like to welcome primary schools from across the country to participate.”

Participating classes learn about European history, geography, culture, and the EU institutions in a fun, informative and accessible way that complements the national primary curriculum.

Aspects of the Programme include cross-cultural activities, such as learning basic phrases in other European languages and celebrating European cultural days. Additionally, the Programme encourages pupils to learn about the European elections, in particular the role of MEPs and the differences between the EU Institutions.

Teachers have the flexibility to integrate the Programme into their lesson plans and tailor EU projects to their classes’ aptitude and ability. The Programme is open to all primary school ages, from junior infants to sixth class, and is designed to be run in all school settings across Ireland. Gaelscoileanna can avail of Clár na Réalta Goirme i nGaeilge.

European Movement Ireland (EM Ireland) is the National Implementation Body for the Blue Star Programme. EM Ireland is an independent not-for-profit, membership organisation dedicated to developing the connection between Ireland and the EU and the Programme is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Further information about the Programme can be found at www.bluestarprogramme.ie.

