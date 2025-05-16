Progress Made on New Coast Guard Station for Courtown

A major step forward has been taken in the long-running campaign for a new Coast Guard station in Courtown.

North Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne has confirmed that a suitable site has now been identified for the proposed facility, and funding is currently being sought to complete the purchase.

While the project has not yet reached completion, Deputy Byrne welcomed the update as an important milestone in improving emergency response infrastructure along the coast.

The new station is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of the Coast Guard in supporting coastal communities and responding to emergencies more efficiently.

