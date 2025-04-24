Progress on plans for old courthouse in New Ross

The future of the old courthouse in New Ross finally looks bright after years of vacancy.

The derelict building which has been idle for over 20 years was bought by Wexford County Council three years ago, under the Building Acquisition Measure (BAM) funded under the Department of Rural and Community Development DRDC.

The Council now say they are looking at a number of potential uses for the premises including offices, affordable housing and possibly turning it back into a courthouse.

Speaking to South East Radio News this afternoon local Councillor Michael Sheehan who raised the issue at the most recent Council meeting, says he expects to see a plan in place by the end of this year.

Related