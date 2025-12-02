Protect Yourself and Others Get Your Flu Vaccine in Wexford

With flu cases on the rise in Wexford, the HSE Dublin South East is urging everyone eligible to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible. The new AH3N2 flu variant is spreading, and with the holiday season approaching, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself, your family, and those most at risk.

The flu vaccine is free and highly recommended for the following groups:

People aged 60 and over

Those with underlying medical conditions

Healthcare workers

All children aged 2-17

Pregnant women

Carers and household contacts of vulnerable individuals

Residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities

Dr. Carmel Mullaney, Regional Director of Public Health, emphasized the importance of early vaccination as flu season has started earlier and may be more severe this year. Healthcare workers, in particular, are urged to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread to patients.

Vaccination is the best protection, but additional measures like handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when unwell also help limit the flu’s spread.

The vaccine takes two weeks to become fully effective, so the best time to get vaccinated is now, before flu cases peak during the busy holiday period.

For more details on where to get your flu shot, visit www.hse.ie/flu.

