Public Consultation Today In Relation to a Proposed Project In Bunclody

A public consultation is taking place today from 3 to 7 PM at St. Aidan’s Hall in Bunclody regarding a new park and extra parking for Our Lady of Lourdes National School.

The council, now owning the land, have plans to develop a park with parking spaces, a planted area, and pedestrian access linking Strawberry Hill to the Medical Centre and on to local GAA and soccer clubs, aiming to improve safety and accessibility for the community.

Drawings of the proposed development will be on display, and council officials will be present to discuss the plans and gather public feedback.

Fine Gael Councillor Pat Kehoe has all the details

Related