Public lighting outages in New Ross posing danger to public safety

Public lighting in New Ross has become a huge concern as lights have been out for up to ten days in places.

Areas such the Ring Road, the Bosheen Road and parts of Irish Town have been out, causing a danger to public safety.

Local Councillor Michael Sheehan is calling on the regulator to issue fines to companies who fail to fix the issue in a timely manner:

“I have been in contact with the regulator to say that if complaints aren’t acted on quickly, that fines should be issued to the companies. At this time of year it gets dark early, its not safe and I am adamant that public lighting should be on across the whole district. I think that there would be a huge improvement if fines were issued to these private companies that have these lucrative contracts. I want to see the lights go on and stay on.”

Related