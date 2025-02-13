Public March planned for Enniscorthy this Saturday

A public march is planned for Enniscorthy this Saturday

It’s to highlight opposition for the proposed IPAS centre for the old convent in templeshannon

Opposition to the move is growing with over 2000 people having already signed the petition, opposing the establishment of such a center.

The march will get on the way from the fair green The Duffry at 2 p.m.

Participants will walk in silent protest to the planned location of the center in the Shannon, where workers will be addressed by a number of speakers, including local counselors and other public representatives.

