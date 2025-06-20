Public Meeting Highlights Collective Effort to Improve Water Quality in Wexford

A well-attended public meeting focused on improving water quality was held on Tuesday, 17th June at Clonroche Community Hall. The event, organised by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) in collaboration with Wexford County Council’s Climate Action and Environment Section, brought together a broad range of stakeholders from across the community.

The aim of the meeting was to raise awareness about the ongoing work to improve water quality in Wexford and to encourage greater community engagement, involving key agencies, voluntary groups, and the public and private sectors.

Ruth Hennessy, Regional Catchment Manager with LAWPRO, chaired the meeting and delivered an informative presentation. She outlined the current status of water quality in the Boro catchment, noting that while 41% of rivers and streams in Wexford are at “good status”, 43% remain at “moderate” or “poor” levels.

“Collaboration is key to success,” said Hennessy. “We are working with relevant agencies in the Bann and Boro catchments to address these issues.”

David Rafter, Community Water Officer for Wexford and Carlow, praised the work of local volunteers along the Slaney River. “Significant work is being done by groups like Enniscorthy Tidy Towns, Edermine Ferry Rowing Club and Tomhaggard Clean Coasts,” he said. “Their river clean-ups, awareness events and conservation efforts are making a real impact.”

Eoin Kinsella, Executive Agricultural Scientist with Wexford County Council, introduced the broader work of the Council’s Environment Section, including efforts in agriculture, climate action, and biodiversity.

Ger Shortle, Regional Manager with Teagasc, highlighted the organisation’s targeted work in Wexford, including the appointment of a dedicated co-ordinator for the Slaney catchment. He outlined the Better Farming for Water Project, which recommends eight key actions for nutrient management, farmyard improvements, and land practices.

Matthew Moylan from Tirlán discussed the Slaney Farming for Water Project, which works closely with dairy farmers to raise awareness and implement farm-level improvements that protect water quality.

Jonathan Hughes from Enniscorthy Tidy Towns shared the group’s achievements in water conservation and annual river clean-ups. He emphasised the importance of collaboration between groups like Sustainable Enniscorthy, the Edermine Ferry Rowing Club and the Slaney Rivers Trust, noting that “even small actions can have a big impact.”

Ken Whelan of the Slaney Rivers Trust provided insights into the Trust’s long-standing commitment to river conservation. He highlighted that the River Slaney is a national priority for the removal of barriers to fish migration, and that the Trust is working closely with Inland Fisheries Ireland to advance this effort.

Closing the meeting, Ruth Hennessy reiterated the importance of collective action. “Improving water quality requires the combined efforts of communities, local authorities, industry, and farmers. We must continue supporting landowners to take the right steps to protect our waterways.”

A follow-up meeting on water quality will be held in Craanford Community Hall on Thursday, 26th June at 7pm. All members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in this vital conversation.

For more information about LAWPRO and its initiatives, visit: www.lawaters.ie

Related