Public Meeting On Endometriosis For Patients In Wexford-Wicklow Area

North Wexford South Wicklow Sinn Féin TD Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin will host a public meeting on endometriosis at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Tuesday, 1st July at 7:30pm. He will be joined by Senator Maria McCormack, who is leading a national campaign on endometriosis awareness, and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty.

The event aims to raise awareness of the challenges faced by women living with endometriosis and to hear directly from patients in the Wicklow-Wexford area. It follows a series of similar meetings held across Ireland, highlighting delays in diagnosis, inadequate treatment, and lack of specialist care.

Deputy Ó Súilleabháin said, “Too many women have suffered in silence. We want to listen, learn, and demand better from our health system.” Senator McCormack added, “Women deserve to be believed and to receive proper care—not outdated or harmful treatments.”

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women and can have life-altering impacts. The meeting is open to the public, with patients, families, healthcare workers, and local representatives especially encouraged to attend.

