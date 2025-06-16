Public Meeting Tonight At Rhu Glenn Re Safety Issues On N25 Road

A public meeting will be held this evening at 8PM at the Rhu Glen Hotel to discuss badly needed safety measures on the N25 Glenmore to Waterford Road.

The road stretches for 188KM’s from Rosslare Europort to Cork City. However, on just one 6KM Stretch between Glenmore and the Rhu Glenn 12 lives have been lost in the past 20 years.

Speakers on the night will include representatives from the Road Safety Campaign Group , Kilkenny County Council , Irish Farmers Association, Irish Road Haulier Association , Emergency Services & Wexford Councillor Ger Carthy, Wexford Bus /CTTC and the Irish Road Victims Association

Related