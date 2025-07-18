Public Meetings Confirmed for Safe Routes to School Schemes in The Ballagh & Kiltealy

Wexford County Council has confirmed that public information meetings will take place in the coming weeks in both The Ballagh and Kiltealy to address concerns and outline updates to local Safe Routes to School projects.

Speaking to South East Radio, Éamonn Hore, Director of Services at Wexford County Council, said the meetings will offer residents a chance to view full maps and plans, ask questions, and speak one-on-one with council staff involved in the schemes.

“We’re going to hold public information meetings in both The Ballagh & Kiltealy, it’s vital these schemes are given a fair chance—they don’t come around often. The goal is simple: keep children safe on their way to and from school.”

The two schools involved were successful applicants in 2021 under the national Safe Routes to School programme, which aims to create safer walking and cycling routes in and around school zones. While the council has received mostly positive feedback, Mr. Hore acknowledged there have been contrasting views locally, and said the upcoming meetings are about transparency, consultation, and clarity.

“Submissions from the public have been reviewed and some tweaks will be made. We’ll be displaying updated proposals and explaining them in detail to the community.”

The council is currently finalising venues and dates for the events, which are expected to take place between August 5th and 15th. Residents, parents, business owners, and all members of the community—whether supportive or concerned—are encouraged to attend and participate.

“We’ll notify the public well in advance through social media, South East Radio, and direct contact,” “This is a community effort. We want everyone to have their say.”

The Safe Routes to School initiative is part of a national programme backed by the Department of Transport, the National Transport Authority (NTA), and An Taisce Green-Schools, aimed at promoting active travel and improving road safety for schoolchildren across Ireland.

